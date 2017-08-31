Police Investigate after Woman Falls from Walking Trail Bridge

Police are investigating after a woman falls nearly 50 feet from a walking trail bridge in Wheeling.

The woman has been taken to Wheeling Hospital but her condition is unknown. According to Wheeling Police Officials, the woman was found while police were investigating another crime in the Tunnel Green area just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said the woman was found in the creek on the side of the walking trail bridge closest to the highway and they think physical Impairment may be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe that the woman had crossed over the wooden railing along the bridge and was hanging out along the outer edge of the bridge before she fell.

Her boyfriend, who was with her, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Tyler County.