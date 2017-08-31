Woman In Critical Condition After Falling from Walking Trail Bridge

UPDATE:

According to police, a woman who fell from the walking path near Tunnel Green is reportedly in critical condition.

Officials say that she is expected to be okay.

The woman was reportedly found while police were investigating another crime Thursday morning in the creek below the bridge.

Her boyfriend, who was reportedly with her, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Tyler County.

According to police, the boyfriend admitted to police that they were doing drugs before the fall happened.

ORIGINAL:

Police are investigating after a woman fell nearly 50-feet from a walking trail bridge in Wheeling.

The woman has been taken to Wheeling Hospital, but her condition is unknown. According to Wheeling Police Officials, the woman was found while police were investigating another crime in the Tunnel Green area just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said the woman was found in the creek on the side of the walking trail bridge closest to the highway,and they think physical impairment may be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe that the woman had crossed over the wooden railing along the bridge and was hanging out along the outer edge of the bridge before she fell.

Her boyfriend, who was with her, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Tyler County.