Annual Raceboat Regatta Kicks Off at The Highlands

An annual fundraiser benefiting the Easter Seals kicked-off Thursday night with a fun dinner at Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands.

Everyone at the restaurant got to see the vintage raceboats up close before they head to their pits on the Ohio River. The Vintage Raceboat Regatta is a great event, where the whole family can enjoy watching the old raceboats take to the water this Labor Day weekend.

Over the past 11 years, the Regatta has donated over $60,000 to Easter Seals.

Organizers say there will be new, fun, kids activities this year.