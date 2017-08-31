Cameron HS Residents Unhappy with New Renovations

Cameron residents are upset John Marshall high school "receives more attention" than they do.

Marshall county superintendent Jeffrey Crook met with parents and students to hear their concerns.

"They want to build a $9 million stadium at John Marshall, that they don't need, but yet we've got kids out here that's running on the road," one resident said.

That's the big question these Cameron residents were left asking. Why are their kids being forced to run on busy roads for track, but JMHS is getting a $9 million stadium upgrade complete with a track and football field?

"John Marshall bringing their state-of-the-art, and here we are again; we're being left out," said parent of 2 Cameron students Marlene Spitznogle. "We need to be looked at. We may be in Cameron, but we're still people too."

Superintendent Crook says this has been the plan since the levee was passed, and Asst. Superintendent Corey Murphy told the group there's no favoritism going on in this instance because Cameron just had their new school built in 2013, "It started here."

Even though these residents don't believe it's necessary, Superintendent Crook pushed the fact this replacement is needed due to safety issues, "Because some of the facilities might not, were not here yet, that does not mean we do not value the safety. If there's something happening when there's an unsafe practice, you know who I'm going to come after? I'm going to come after the coach."

Those aren't the only concerns these parents and students are dealing with. They tell 7News there are issues with students being transferred to other schools and the classes given at John Marshall in comparison to their own. As well as, school lunch portions. Superintendent Crook said these issues are important to to take care of, but there are other schools in the area that also need work.