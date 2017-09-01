High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Wanted Felon

A major high speed chase crosses state lines Thursday night, all reportedly starting in Follansbee on Washington Pike.

Follansbee police said the suspect, Charles McAfee, was a wanted felon out of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The 40-year-old Claysville man reportedly led police from Washington Pike, across state lines.

The chase ended just above Pottery Addition on State Route 7. Jefferson County Sheriff's arrested McAfee who is still behind bars in the Jefferson County jail this morning.

Several officers were treated at the scene with minor injures, and two cruisers were damaged in the chase. More details, including dash cam video, are expected this morning.