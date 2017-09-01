Felon In Possession of Drugs, Firearm Arrested

Wheeling Police arrested one man early Friday morning after they discovered he was in possession of drugs, counterfeit money, and a firearm.

Officers observed several people in a parking lot along Mount de Chantal Road, who appeared to be intoxicated at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Elias J. Cerritos, 23, of Wheeling was arrested after police discovered two small bags of pills, marijuana, more than $1,000 in cash, including counterfeit money, and a firearm.

Cerritos was taken into custody and has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was then transported to the Northern Regional Jail where he awaits arraignment.