Felon In Possession of Drugs, Firearm Arrested

Wheeling Police arrested one man early Friday morning after they discovered he was in possession of drugs, counterfeit money, and a firearm.
Officers observed several people in a parking lot along Mount de Chantal Road, who appeared to be intoxicated at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Elias J. Cerritos, 23, of Wheeling was arrested after police discovered two small bags of pills, marijuana, more than $1,000 in cash, including counterfeit money, and a firearm.
Cerritos was taken into custody and has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was then transported to the Northern Regional Jail where he awaits arraignment.
WTRF
