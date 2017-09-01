Wheeling Island Stadium Re-Opening Saturday After Construction

The finishing touches are underway as officials with Ohio County Schools say Wheeling Island Stadium will re-open Saturday.
According to assistant superintendent Rick Jones, the structural engineer toured the stadium and gave the "all clear."
A soccer double-header will be the first event in the newly repaired stadium, followed by a JV football game on Monday.
Jones says that right now, crews are fixing a fence and making sure everything is ready to go for Saturday.
"Just a little bit of caulking around the stadium, a little bit of cleanup, but nothing safety related. So, everything is good, our structural engineer was there yesterday going over everything he will be sending us something a completion type document and we will start having games," says Jones.
The first varsity football game back in the stadium will be on September 15h against University.
WTRF
