WTRF Pro Football Challenge Prediction Contest Official Rules 1. Local Market Sponsors. This WTRF prediction challenge contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WTRF (the “Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003, and Thomas Auto Centers, 67791 Mall Rd., St. Clairsville, OH 43950 (collectively, the “Local Market Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. ...
