Staying Safe On The Road This Labor Day

According to AAA, approximately 85-percent of all travelers drive to their destinations in celebration of Labor Day.

This can lead to congested roadways, especially in Belmont County with heavy construction on the busy interstate.

Lieutenant James Faunda says the St. Clairsville post is averaging more than 1 OVI arrest everyday, and the startling part, almost half are impaired on drugs not alcohol.

"I think it's because we have received that additional training that we can recognize that more frequently now, but also, it's consistent with the problem that we're having in the Ohio Valley and in the state of Ohio, you know unfortunately more people are abusing prescription drugs and other illicit drugs," said Faunda.

There have been four fatal crashes already this year in Belmont County, and with heavy construction on the interstate and state routes, Lieutenant Faunda says they're keeping your family safe with extra troopers on the roads.

"Last year during the labor day weekend troopers stopped just over 800 vehicles in Belmont County. We expect that number this year to be just as consistent because predictions are more people are going to be traveling this year because gas prices are still low," said Faunda.

100% of the St. Clairsville post will be working--they'll also use federal overtime to have additional units during all shifts.

"You used to be afraid to drive at night on a holiday weekend because people would be out driving while they're impaired well, we're arresting impaired drivers all the time now, you cannot specify when it's going to happen, we're arresting at 7 in the morning, 10 in the morning, 2 in the afternoon, we're seeing them 24 hours a day," Faunda said.

He says there is a zero tolerance policy this weekend during traffic stops so remember, "If you're going to consume alcohol, please have a designated driver, please wear your seatbelt, and just allow enough time to reach your destination without having to hurry."

If you see an impaired driver this weekend, or anytime, dial pound 677 and that will ring directly to the state highway patrol.