Gas Prices at a 2017 High

With the holiday travel rates, AAA released the national gas prices over the holiday weekend, and they're the highest they've been in 2017.

People in the area obviously aren't happy the gas prices are going up, but they also see that it's not bad for our area to have them raising so our gas and oil businesses can make a little bit more. At the Sheetz on National Road prices are already at $2.59, and AAA says we could still potentially see more increases as the weekend goes on.

One man we spoke with said he'd rather go to Ohio to fill up his tank most times because the prices are lower. And AAA's research proves that to be true. On average West Virginia's pumps are $2.47, while Ohio is just $2.39 this weekend.

"Everybody that drives knows you're going to have to pay a price for gas," Wheeling resident Joseph Howell said. "So, it stinks but what can you do about it."

Howell continued to say when he's going to work or around town, he's more likely to limit how much he uses his car due to the increase in prices. But, he, and others, also mentioned it isn't really affecting their travel plans for the Labor Day Weekend.

According to AAA, the last time we saw the national gas prices go up over $2.50, like it is now, was in August of 2015.