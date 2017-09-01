Local Church Collects Supplies For Texas Flood Victims

One local church is collecting supplies for flood victims in Texas.

They'll be set up at five different locations over the holiday weekend, for Ohio Valley residents to give back.

Members from Follansbee Church of Christ said they're collecting supplies such as water, bug spray, tarps, and fans for the city of El Campo.

Their plan is to load up Monday morning and head south.

Volunteer Rob Greiner said the people in Texas are in desperate need and the church is more than willing to help out.

"Helping others see Jesus though service is very important to us and giving back is obviously just a great thing to do with your fellow Americans," Greiner said.



Greiner added that the donation spots will be open from 9am until around 8pm each day.

Monetary donations are also needed. Checks can be made out to Follansbee Church of Christ.