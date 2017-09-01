Campaign To Raise Money for Harvey Relief

The number of people in Texas who need help is staggering, and that's where you come in.

7News has seen the generosity of our viewers over and over. On Friday, 7News launched a campaign to raise money for flood victims through a partnership with the American Red Cross. Making a donation is as simple as clicking on the 7News Facebook page, or on our homepage.

"Absolutely Red Cross is taking financial gifts, and WTRF is willing to help us with that process to make it as easy as possible. Check on the WTRF website and see how we're doing that right now," said Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of the NW West Virginia American Red Cross.

Kesselring said there are other ways to donate as well. If you'd like to give with a check, you can send whatever amount you'd like to 129th Street in Wheeling.

If you decide to donate a check, write 'WTRF' on the Memo line so that they know that the donation is coming from 7News viewers.

7News's parent company, Nexstar, has launched campaigns all across the country through the Red Cross to make a difference.

Please considering helping 7News help the flood victims who are suffering so much.