Crash on Route 7 Sends Two People to the Hospital

Two people have been flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals tonight following a crash on State Route 7 near Mingo Junction just after 3 p.m. Friday.

According to witness accounts made to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed rear ended an SUV. The driver and the passenger on the motorcycle were both ejected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both of them were in and out of consciousness before being flown to the hospital. Their exact condition was not immediately known. The people in the SUV, a Kia Sorento, refused treatment on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.