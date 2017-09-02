Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta Officially Kicks Off Saturday

The annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta officially kick off Saturday morning at Heritage Port.

Heats of hydroplanes and raceboats will be held on the Ohio River from 10:00 a.m. to noon, and from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.. The pits will be open to the public for pictures and autograph signing from noon to 1:30 p.m..

The schedule is the same on Sunday.

The Regatta is free for the public to attend.

Other money collected will benefit the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center, as it has for the previous 12 years.

For more information, visit WheelingVintageRegatta.com.