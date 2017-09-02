Local Girl Finds Unlikely Friendship with Pittsburgh Steeler

Erin is eight-years-old, a student at Hilltop Elementary and a softball player. She also has an extremely rare autoimmune disorder called CRMO.

"It is Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis. It's one in a million. It is something that we had no clue she had that she's probably had her whole life. Basically, she just has bone lesions throughout her body. At the moment, she has 13 in her left foot alone," said Erin's mother Kayla Elswick.

Erin visits the hospital once a month for infusions of a medication that helps the bone lesions heal.

Once after a visit, the Pittsburgh Steeler rookies visited the hospital, including her favorite player of all time, Josh Dobbs.

She missed their visit, but her dad reached out to ask for an autograph, and a unique friendship was born.

"To see Josh was pretty cool. I was in my infusion, and then they just pulled in when I was done with it. Then he came and surprised me at the play room," said Erin.

Erin and Josh have formed an unlikely bond between football pro and third grader.

Erin has seen him play twice, and he even gave her a Steelers sock monkey.

Erin's mom Kayla becomes emotional when talking about Josh's relationship with her daughter and says it has raised her spirits.

"She just looks up to him so much. She's like, 'If he can play football, I can play softball.' It gets us through. Most kids that have her disorder do not even attempt to play any type of sport, so we're very thankful that she can do what she can do," said Kayla.