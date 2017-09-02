Oglebay Park Hosting 38th Annual Woodcarvers Show

Oglebay Park is hosting the 38th annual Woodcarvers Show this weekend.

This year's show features about 35 vendors with everything from boxes to life-like animals and a carousel.

Some items are just for display, but there are many things available for purchase.

You can check out the show Sunday in the Pine Room from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

The Woodcarvers Guild is also encouraging people to join. Dues are only $5 per year.