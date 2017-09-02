Oglebay Park Hosting 38th Annual Woodcarvers Show - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Oglebay Park Hosting 38th Annual Woodcarvers Show

WHEELING, W.Va -

Oglebay Park is hosting the 38th annual Woodcarvers Show this weekend. 

This year's show features about 35 vendors with everything from boxes to life-like animals and a carousel. 

Some items are just for display, but there are many things available for purchase. 

You can check out the show Sunday in the Pine Room from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

The Woodcarvers Guild is also encouraging people to join. Dues are only $5 per year.

