Hour Changes Coming to FEMA Centers

Hours will change Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the two State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers serving West Virginia survivors in, Marshall and Wetzel counties.

They are open daily to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in late July.

The Marshall County center at Bishop Donahue High School in McMechen will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9am until 7pm. Saturdays from 9am until 5pm, and Sundays from 1pm until 5pm.

The Wetzel County center at the Hundred High School Library will be open Monday through Saturday from 9am until 7pm. Sundays from 1pm until 5pm.