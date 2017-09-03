Local Man Is Raising Money And Supplies For Small Towns In Texas

As the road to recovery begins after Harvey, larger cities like Houston and Corpus Christie are in the spotlight for help.

But local volunteer, Paul Smathers, believes towns in southeast Texas are in desperate need too.

"When you hear about Houston and some of the other major cities in Texas that were so bad, and are still hurting, they're the ones that get the attention. Small town America doesn't get the kind of attention that the big cities do," Smathers said.

Smathers and his wife have family in a town called Refugio.

The town of 2,900 people, which saw over 100 mile-an-hour winds and more than 20 inches of rain.

Officials said every building in the town received damage and they desperately need help.

"It's up to us as people to do this, to help each other, and I'm just so proud of this Valley because every time something happens, the people in this area really kick in," Smathers said.

So far, Smathers has raised over $1,400 Facebook and $400 in cash donations.

However, the people of Refugio still need more, which is why Smathers will be collecting supplies Tuesday through Friday at the Shadyside Community Center.

"It's important for American citizens to do what Americans do and that's step up when our fellow citizens are hurting. It's not about race, it's not about color, it's not about politics, it's about helping each other," Smathers said.

Smathers will be loading up the truck Friday night and heading south Saturday morning.

Some of the most important supplies needed are new toys for children, toiletry items, band aids, diapers, to Clorox wipes, and school supplies.