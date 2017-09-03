Local Veterinary Clinic Receives Homeless Pets From Hurricane Harvey

Twenty dogs and cats arrived in Wheeling today after being rescued from Houston area shelters.

Wheeling Veterinary Associates opened their doors to the animals after devastating floods left the animals stranded in shelter. Their hope is to adopt the animals out to members of the local community.

Owners of the Hampton Inn Bob and Stephanie Hitchman provided a room for the transport driver, and Molly Nagy from Elanco Pharmaceuticals has secured medications for the pets. The Brooke County Animal Shelter is also assisting.

If you are interested in adopting any of the animals, contact Wheeling Veterinary Associates at 304-242-9420 or the Brooke County Animal Shelter at 304-394-0800.

Money is being raised to transport more animals at https://www.gofundme.com/transport-hurricane-harvey-animals. Any leftover funds will be donated to Operation Pets Alive.

The clinic is also collecting pet food donations that will be donated to shelters in Houston.