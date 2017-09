An annual Labor Day tradition has returned to the Highlands for its 15th year.

The Dan Dague Memorial Car and Bike Show brings hundreds of cars and bikes to the area, from antique to modern, all for a good cause.

Money raised at the event will benefit the West Virginia Sight Conservation Fund.

The car show is held in memory of Dan Dague, the show was his favorite project.

Multiple trophies will be awarded at the event.

Make sure to check it out this afternoon.