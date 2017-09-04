"Ticket to Nashville" Stars Perform Preview Concert

The outdoor stage at Quaker Steak and Lube boasted some star power Monday as the stars of the original musical "Ticket to Nashville" performed some of their favorite country hits.

The Labor Day preview show featured Belmont County native Tristen Smith, Kaileigh Bullard, Alexis Gomez, and Terry Kiser as host.

Rehearsal begins Monday night for "Ticket to Nashville," which promises to be enjoyable not only to country fans, but to all music lovers.

"Whether you are a country fan or not, you just have to have an open heart. These songs just resonate and touch your soul," said director Demetrius Navarro.

"People should come see it because it glorifies our home area and it talks about the tough struggle we all go through. I know not everybody is a singer and songwriter, but we all have to make tough decisions like if we want to stay with what's comfortable or if we want to go after something that's scarier and maybe a little bit more fulfilling," said Tristen Smith who is playing Tucker Davis.

You can see the stars of Ticket to Nashville perform Friday at Dos Hermanos in New Martinsville after the Magnolia High School football game.

You can get tickets for the show coming up on September 22 through 24 at TickettoNashvilleShow.com.