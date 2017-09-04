Olive Garden Provides Labor Day Lunch to Wheeling Fire Department

While many people spend Labor Day outdoors or relaxing, first responders across the Ohio Valley are still hard at work to ensure our safety.

Olive Garden at the Highlands treated the Wheeling Fire Department to a catered lunch to thank them for their efforts.

Olive Gardens across the country treat first responding agencies to lunch every year on Labor Day, and the Wheeling firefighters say they appreciate the thanks.

"It's not often that we are treated to some lunch or dinner from an organization, but when we do, we really appreciate it. Being the fact that we do have to work on Labor Day--I mean it's our job and we don't mind doing it--but anything we get gift wise is really appreciated," said assistant chief Tony Campbell.

Olive Garden began efforts to show first responders appreciation in 2002 and has since served thousands of meals on Labor Day.