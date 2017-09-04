Local Shelters Help Animals in Houston

The devastation in Houston has affected many people and their homes, but it's also taking a toll on their local animal shelters.

That's why shelters in our area are doing what they can to help. The Wheeling Veterinary Associates and the Brooke County Animal Shelter received dogs and cats affected by Harvey.

The animals sent here from Houston were all shelter animals already looking for homes, and when Hurricane Harvey hit pets from homes were lost and they needed places to put them. So, they contacted both shelters here in the Ohio Valley to find a place for their animals to be sent here, making room for those pets; all in the hopes of finding their homes.

These are just a few of the animals brought from Houston to our area. I'll have more on this whole story on @WTRF7News at 5. pic.twitter.com/dTAe1jI2Av — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) September 4, 2017

Sunday night 14 dogs and 5 cats arrived from Houston, and were split between Wheeling and Brooke County. They believe this is an important thing to do for these dogs and cats.

"I think pets are a big part of our lives," said Wheeling Veterinary Associates Owner Dr. Paige Stoehr. "They comfort us, they bring us joy, and we need to help them out when they're in a time of need as well."

The animal shelters also sent back supplies to help with flood relief efforts. If you'd like to learn more about the animals you can contact either the Wheeling Veterinary Associates or the Brooke County Animal Shelter for more information. They'll also have info on their Facebooks and websites.