Hundreds Gather For Paden City's 69th Annual Labor Day Parade

Hundreds of people lined the streets Monday for a massive parade honoring the accomplishments of the Nations labor force.

People waved at local unions, heard from local bands and of course, gathered candy, but the fun didn't stop there.

Parade goers could enjoy tasty food from 2-6 p.m. as the Paden City Volunteer Fire Department hosted a fish fry.

There was also live entertainment and wagon rides for the kids.

Parade Volunteer B.B. Smith said this was his 40th year walking in the parade and he loves what the tradition stands for.

"It's the fact that we are honoring working men and woman of the state and of the county, and if it's labor day, it's the labor day parade in Paden City," Smith said.

Four marching bands, athletes, local unions, church groups, and others all braved the heat for today's parade.

Next year, Paden City will celebrate their 70th parade to date.