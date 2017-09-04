W. Va. Attorney General Looks To Take Another Step In Campaign Against Substance Abuse

Along with attorney generals from across the nation, West Virginia's Patrick Morrisey is looking to take another step in the campaign against substance abuse.

Attorney General Morrisey says that the coalition wants to take a fresh look at the money trail leading to opioid abuse. He says that the financial incentives given to those who prescribe opioids should come under tough scrutiny.

"Thirty-two state attorney generals are likely to be engaged, looking at the coverage and the payment policies for the insurers across the country. And this is critical. Because I think you have to look at the reasons why physicians are prescribing these products to people. We know that one they get prescribed, folks get addicted to them. So let's look at alternatives, up front," said Morrisey.

Morrisey says that the details on this national initiative against substance abuse should reach the public in a couple of weeks.