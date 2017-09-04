Heavy Travel Across the Ohio Valley During Labor Day

Labor Day is a time to honor organized labor across the country, but it's also a time when many people decide to travel.

According to AAA, approximately 85% of all travelers drive to their destinations to celebrate Labor Day. Which means it can get a little crazy on the roadways, but that still doesn't seem to stop people from going.

Traveling on the holidays is never an easy task, but people still hit the road every year. Employees at the West Virginia Visitors Center say there's been a considerable change this Labor Day weekend compared to last.

"Numbers are down a little bit this year, we're believing it's because of the weather," said WV Division of Tourism employee Alex Delorenzo. "We were seeing about 1,600 people over the Labor Day weekend each day last year. This year we're averaging about a thousand, so we're down about 600 people."

Delorenzo tells me they also believe the devastation in Houston has a little something to do with it, "I hate to say it, but some of the flooding in Texas may have affected some people's mentalities. They're just staying at home, and staying closer to family this year than going out and doing an outdoor activity."

Even though the West Virginia Visitors Center has seen a decrease, Lt. James Faunda of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in St. Clairsville said, so far, their numbers have been pretty even from last year. Their post has made 8 DWI arrest this weekend, and the state of Ohio has seen 16 traffic deaths since Thursday night. Despite those fact people are still hitting the roads, and most tell me they didn't let the traffic or rise in gas prices stop them.

"Usually around the holidays we like to take a little short ride around the area," said traveler Darlene Bertoivch. "I'd rather go close around the area and see things than travel out further."

All travelers agree, this labor day really hasn't been too bad around here.

"Everything's been really quiet for us," travelers Elizabeth and Jordan Berman said. "Yeah, it hasn't been bad. Except, we passed through Pittsburgh during a game. Other than that it's been fine."

"The road wasn't too bad in traveling, the traffic's pretty good," said Bertoivch. "You see a lot of trucks and things, but everybody seems to be going along just fine."

Lt. Faunda said they are still expecting a heavy traffic flow, and for drivers to stay alert at all times. And of course, wear your seat belt.