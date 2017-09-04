Rehearsals are Now Underway for 'Ticket to Nashville'

The stars of the upcoming musical, "Ticket to Nashville" came together for their first rehearsal Monday evening at the Strand Theatre.

"Ticket to Nashville" promises to be an enjoyable presentation for all people, whether you like Country music or not. The cast and crew gathered at the Strand Theater in Moundsville for the first read-through of the script on Monday. You can see the stars of the musical perform a special preview this Friday at Dos Hermanos in New Martinsville after the Magnolia football game.



You can get tickets for the show coming up on September 22 through 24 at tickettonashvilleshow.com.