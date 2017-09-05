Sewage Rate Increases Discussed To Complete Major Projects

The public works committee met Tuesday discussing sewage and operation projects that are going to have a direct impact in Wheeling neighborhoods.

The last major sewage project was completed in 2012, and Public Works Director Rusty Jebbia said that some of the projects on the list have needed updates for 10 years or more.

This increase could be a 17% to 40% for sewage customers in Wheeling. Officials are estimating that to be about a $33 or $36 a month increase, depending on the size of project council wants to do.

The projects the city is considering are either $20 million or $28 million, and the rate increases will be based on the size of the project council chooses.

The committee approved presenting a 17% operation and maintenance increase that would be about $25 a month to city council at the next meeting.

That operation and maintenance increase would happen immediately if city council passes the it. City manager Bob Herron says the sewage rates would take a year and the percent of increase would be based on the sale of the bond.

City Manager Bob Herron said the city is below the median household income for sewage rates right now.

Combined Sewer Overflow or CSOs have been an issue in Wheeling, and sewage goes into the creeks and overflows into basements when the lines are backed up.

The city says we just saw this during July's flash flooding. "I'm sure the rest of you were like me when you read over this over the weekend when you read over this and it's difficult to understand but you knew at the bottom line was it's a rate increase, and I struggled with it but I see the difference of a few dollars and an 8 million dollar project I look at all these zeros and I look at all these neighborhoods that we can help," said Ward 6 Councilman Dave Palmer.

The public works department said residents would notice better water quality in the Ohio River and the creeks.

It is estimated to only be a few dollars difference for residents between the $20 million and $28 million projects. Councilman Palmer suggested the $28 million, and Councilwoman Scatterday agreed.

Councilwoman Scatterday said she wants residents to know how these increases are going to help them, so the committee decided to have a public hearing at the next city council meeting with more details for residents.

