Troopers Stop 1,500 Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend was busy for the Ohio State Highway Patrol with 100% of the St. Clairsville post working the holiday weekend.

Lieutenant James Faunda said his troopers pulled over 1,500 vehicles and wrote 1,100 hundred citations.

Faunda said the Cambridge district is lucky to have zero traffic fatalities during the weekend as compared to the 24 fatal crashes across Ohio during the weekend.

Between the Steubenville and St. Clairsville post, there were 34 crashes, 20 impaired driver arrests, and troopers worked to get drugs off the street making 5 felony drug arrests.

"You know not only out there looking for traffic offenses and impaired drivers, we're also looking for criminals as they travel across the roadways. We did have one arrest at the St. Clairsville post over the weekend where we confiscated over 100 types of pills," said Lieutenant James Faunda.

Faunda said they are looking at possible drug trafficking charges in that case.

They also had a tractor trailer driver fall asleep at the wheel and cross over the median on I-70, luckily, the driver was ok.

Lieutenant Faunda said troopers are always looking for impaired drivers and seat belts, there will be another check point in Belmont County coming up.