Wheeling Mayor Proclaims September 7 West Virginia Day of Hope

Wheeling City Council met outside of normal council chambers Tuesday and was joined by student council at Madison Elementary School.

During the meeting, Mayor Glenn Elliott declared Sunday, September 17, 2017 West Virginia Day of Hope.

On the Day of Hope, faith-based groups are encouraged to actively engage in the community and support recovery and prevention of substance abuse.

Several local churches are expected to participate.

"We're really trying to put forward a community wide effort for the whole month of September which is encouraging prevention from all substance use for everyone in our community, but especially focusing on our young teens, middle school, high school, college aged," said Ward Four Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday.

If a church or faith-based group is interested in becoming involved with the West Virginia Day of Hope, they can contact the Community Impact Coalition.