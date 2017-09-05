Community Impact Coalition to Host Recovery Month Events

The Community Impact Coalition has several events planned for September, or "Recovery Month."

Coming up this Saturday, guest Chris Dew will be speaking at the Wheeling YWCA.

Dew is a recovering heroin addict who now travels the country to speak to young people about his path to recovery and to inspire others to live a healthy and safe lifestyle.

Dew's story is unique and powerful, especially to teens.

"He was a heroin addict by the time he was a senior in high school, and he's only 20. He was able to reach recovery at an early age, so he's very relatable to those in the community," said Mary Hess, Executive Director of the Unity Center.

"Heroin to Hope" will be held this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Wheeling YWCA.

All community members all welcome to attend.

On Thursday, the Impact Coalition will host a "Heroin Starts Here" Parent Town Hall Meeting at Wheeling Park High School.

It begins at 6:00 p.m. and aims to bring attention to the harm caused by use of alcohol and marijuana by youth.