Bordas & Bordas Attorney Recognized as West Virginia Lawyer of the Year

WHEELING, W.Va -

Jim Bordas of Bordas & Bordas has been recognized as a West Virginia Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers. 

This is the fifth time Bordas has been selected. 

He has been a trial lawyer for 45 years and has been a West Virginia Super Lawyer for the past 11 years. 

Best Lawyers is known as the most credible source of legal integrity and distinction in the United States, and is a symbol of excellence in practice areas. Peer-review surveys are utilized in the Best Lawyers selection process.

Jim Bordas is a founding member of the Bordas & Bordas law firm which has offices in Wheeling, Pittsburgh, St. Clairsville, and Moundsville.

