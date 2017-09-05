John Marshall High School Hosts Blood Drive Remembering Classmate

One local high school is remembering one of its classmates by asking others to give the gift of life. Abby Frohnapfel was a John Marshall student who passed away two years ago from childhood cancer. This year was the second blood drive dedicated in her name.

Brenda Frohnapfel, Abby's Mother, said, "It's a win-win for everyone."

John Marshall High School partnered with the Central Blood Bank for Tuesday's blood drive. Rachel Bennett, the Account Manager for Central Blood Bank, said, "We'll see about 150-160, and we'll collect to 100 to 110 units."

This was the second blood drive in honor of Abby who passed away in 2015 at the age of 16 due to leukemia. Abby's mother says that this is a great way to honor her daughter because Abby needed the same treatment. "My daughter was a leukemia patient, and children with cancer receive a lot of blood and palates, so to have a turnout like this is the second year that we've done it, it means quite a bit to me and my family, and just all the support is amazing."

The blood drive also gives John Marshall students a chance to earn some scholarships for college. Frohnapfel said, "The financial help that they get for college and to know that they're working with the blood drive, that's huge."

Bennett said, "Last year, we rewarded them with one of the largest I've ever given out in 17 years. So it's great. It's a win situation for the students, area patients, Central Blood Bank, and the hospitals."

Although donating blood can be frightening for some, there are great benefits to doing so. Brandi Hall, a Blood Donor, said, "I like the idea of being able to help someone even if I don't know them, and I'm not like certain of the circumstances are that they'll need the blood. It's good that it'll go to a good cause especially with everything that's happening today."

"Because it saves 3 lives. There's no substitute for blood. With everything going on all the weather issues, what's impacting the communities all around the country. People need donate when they're eligible and that's every 2 months. It absolutely saves lives," said Bennett.

All the staff workers and the Frohnapfel family would like to thank everyone who came out today in support of the drive.

