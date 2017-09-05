Fire Department adds 10 Paid Positions

When it comes to protecting the people of Bethlehem from fires and providing EMS services a step has been taken to make sure those services are available around the clock.

Tuesday was a first for the fire department, after 87 years of operating as a volunteer department, Bethlehem has 10 paid position on the force. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Bethlehem Fire Department has two person crews working at the station Monday through Friday 9 to 5.

According to Fire Chief Jacob Howard, the addition of the paid positions is a result of more calls, but yet less volunteers, "We try to be proactive in everything we do. Our board of directors for the fire department is proactive. They identified a problem, as far as the amount of calls we do receive and we wanted to improve service to the residence," Chief Howard said.

According to Bethlehem Fire officials, they take in the majority of their calls and they say with the addition of the paid crew who will be on station during the day, they hope to cut down on response times. Funding for the jobs comes from revenue the department gets through a village utility tax, and funding from the state, "We feel that we were financially stable at this time and we could go ahead and put a paid crew on and that is a significant cost to the fire department and we hope what we do bill for our calls, and other funding that we do receive, we'd be able to support this because we feel this is very important," said President of the Bethlehem Board of Directors, George Saseen.

Members of the fire crew say the Bethlehem Fire Department has always tried to keep up with the times, whether that be with technology and equipment or finding a way to thrive in today's economic climate. They say the volunteers have always served them well and they hope they continue to help the people, but the paid positions are a necessity, something for the future of our department. Dad started the ambulance up here in Bethlehem," said firefighter, Becky Walters.

Fire officials said, seven of the 10 paid positions were filled by people who previously served as volunteers and the positions are filled based on certification. They encourage anyone with questions or concerns to attend one of their meetings which are held on Monday nights at 7.