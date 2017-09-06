UPDATE: Missing Plane Found, Remains Believed to be Identified

UPDATE 8:33 p.m.:

According to CBS affiliate KFVS, the wreckage of the plane based out of Carbondale, Illinois has been found.

The West Virginia Civil Air Patrol said no survivors were found in the wreckage.

"A total of 48 members of the WV Wing Civil Air Patrol supported the search effort to find the overdue aircraft which was located today in Wetzel County," said Col. Paul McCroskey, Wing Commander of the Civil Air Patrol West Virginia.

"Three search aircraft performed aerial searches and four ground teams also participated. As volunteers who provide professional service when called upon, our members always stand ready to perform search and rescue activities when needed," he added.

According to the FAA, there were two people on board. KFVS identified the passengers as Bill and Pat Searcy.

Crews from Harrison, Wetzel, and Marion Counties in West Virginia were all taking part in the search.

The plane was found in Jacksonburg, West Virginia.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m.:

Authorities at the command center in Wallace said the plane went off the North Central Regional Airport's radar Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the missing plane is a single-engine four-seater. Officials believe they have identified the plane's owner and know the plane's tail number.

Authorities are going to perform a welfare check at the believed pilot's home.

The search is focused on the Five Point area near Wallace and the Harrison-Wetzel border, Sheriff Matheny said.

State Police are using a helicopter, and the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department is using a drone to aid in the search, Sheriff Matheny said.

Authorities would like to stress that if you see or hear anything out of the ordinary to call 911.

ORIGINAL:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, authorities are searching for a Cirrus SR20 aircraft in Wetzel County.

Authorities presume that the aircraft has crashed with two people on board.

Officials with the FAA say that the aircraft’s last known position is approximately 23 miles northwest of Clarksburg.

The aircraft departed from Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, DE on Tuesday. It was heading to Fleming-Mason Airport in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.

Stay with 7News as the story develops.