CA House Band of the Week: Bridgeport Bulldogs Marching Band

Football season is back in swing here in the Ohio Valley, but what really gets the people going, the Marching Bands!

The CA House Band of the week for September 6th is the Bridgeport Bulldogs. In Band Director Taylor Evans' second year with the school she's already seeing a lot of improvements to their performance.

"More confidence in music, confidence in marching," said Evans. "We have gained a couple more kids this year which is awesome. I like the trajectory we're on there. So, hopefully we'll continue to grow and improve."

This year's music may sound a little familiar for fans of the theater. Evans decided she wanted to change it up a bit and challenge her band by having them play a few of Broadway's classics.

Which is something she believes they can handle, ""It is hard work, and they're ready to do that. They've improved a lot this year based on being challenged musically, being challenged marching. So even during concert season in the spring they got better as musicians and are able to bring that out onto the marching field."

And the students agree, this band is no joke.

"They're all coming back again a year, like there's a few new students, but we all know each other," said Senior 1st Sax Karissa Eoff. "So, it bonds us more together and it's easier to work with when we already know what we need to work on."

"The bands coming together with a bigger sound and a better sound than we did last year. We're able to do better movements on the field, and better sounds all together," 8th grade Quints player Caleb Funkhoser said.

Even though these kids make it look easy, it's certainly no cake walk. Eoff says the most difficult part is, "Working together, and not just as one person because we all have to look the same and in uniform, and be together instead of just doing one thing on your own."

But she still believes this group is a well off.