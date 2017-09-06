Cancer Research Classic Takes On 11th Year

For the 11th straight year, some of the best high school basketball teams in the country will be in Wheeling for the annual Cancer Research Classic.

Wheeling Jesuit's McDonough Center will once again serve as the host on January 5th and 6th. Wheeling Central is the only local team in the event.

Doctor Gregory Merrick says that the field is loaded with High School All-Americans and players who one day will be playing in the NBA. He also says it's a great way to showcase our area.

"Fans normally come from about 25-26 states and Canada here, so we are bringing people onto our campus at Wheeling Hospital and to our campus at Wheeling Jesuit and to our city of Wheeling and to the upper Ohio Valley and I think anytime we can get people coming to our community it's good for all of us," said Dr. Merrick.

Once again, all of the games will be on ESPN. New this year, they will sell court-side seats.

You can get more information at cancerresearchclassic.org.