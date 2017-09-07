At Town Hall, Governor Justice Urges Highway Bond Support

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has urged voters to support a roads referendum during a town hall meeting in Beckley.



Residents will vote Oct. 7 on his plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges.



Justice said Wednesday that the bonds issue is a "terrific idea" that would bring tens of thousands of jobs and generate revenue for the state.



Justice says "this is the beginning of a West Virginia like you've never seen, a West Virginia you've all wanted, a West Virginia that's not 50th in everything coming or going. And we've got to seize the moment."



To support the road repairs in the short term, lawmakers increased taxes on gasoline and car sales and several motor vehicle fees.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)