Police: Ohio Taco Bell Employees Fatally Shoot Armed Robber

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Authorities say two masked robbers entered a Taco Bell on Wednesday and ordered employees to the ground.

Police say three employees pulled out their guns and fired, hitting one of the robbers six times. The other ran away.

Investigators say the man who was shot was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The employees who opened fire were described as a 23-year-old man and two 19-year-old men. Police have not released their names or the name of the man who died.

No charges have been filed.

