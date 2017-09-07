Man Sentenced to 140 Years For Counts of Sexual Abuse

An Ohio County man received the maximum sentence after being found guilty of seven counts of sexual abuse by a custodian.

Matthew William Gates was sentenced to 70-140 years in prison, with 50 years of supervised release after that sentence has been carried out.

Gates was arrested January 2016 for two sexual abuse incidents, one in 2012, and another in 2015. Both of these cases reportedly took place at the Dallas Pike Campground.

Gates and the victim lived together for five years before he stopped the sexual abuse.

The victim told the court during a testimony that she never willingly participated in any of the acts with Gates. The victim also said that the acts began when she was just 13-years-old. She had gone on to say that she had a few chances over the years to report the incident to police, but never did because she was too afraid.

Circuit Court Judge James Mazzone handed down the sentence earlier this afternoon calling Gates's actions 'repugnant'.

Ohio County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Turak read a portion of the victim's impact statement to the judge.

"I pray the court gives him the maximum sentence. He should never be able to see the light of day. He should be in a dark hole, he should never be able to hurt another person. Your honor, there are not enough years for Matthew Gates to serve in prison."

Gates will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.