Marshalls Opens At Ohio Valley Mall With Band Music, Contests and Excitement

Marshall's held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Ohio Valley Mall, complete with high school marching band, contests, giveaways, and excited shoppers.

People who had waited in line streamed into the new store.

Natalie Marling of Martins Ferry arrived at 5:30 a.m. to be the first in line.

She said she likes Marshalls for many reasons.

"Just everything!" Marling said. "The housewares, the kids' clothes. I have a little baby so I get a lot of his stuff here. I love TJ Maxx and Marshalls so that's why I had to come."

"I think it's a sign that in these times when the brick and mortar retail is suffering, the Ohio Valley Mall is actually becoming more of a viable retail center and it's becoming more of a regional draw.," noted Mark Thomas, Belmont County commission president.

Speaking of drawing, there were contests, promotions, specials and bargains, at a store already known for its affordable prices.

"Marshalls is a store where you will find great savings on shoes, home accessories, clothing for the entire family," said Candi Noble-Greathouse, mall marketing manager.

Marshalls is located in part of the former Elder Beerman store.

They have 52 full and part time employees.