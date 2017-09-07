W. Va. State Police Investigate Possible Abduction Case

A criminal situation was discovered in a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Belmont County.

According to Lt. James Faunda, officials were given a BOLO for a vehicle involved in a possible abduction in West Virginia. Troopers from the St. Clairsville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle and executed a traffic stop.

The traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of a male suspect and an alleged female victim wanted in a case out of West Virginia.

Officials then contacted West Virginia State Police in Wheeling. Officers with the State Police will be taking over the investigation.

Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time. Stay with 7News as information becomes available.