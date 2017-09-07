Local Towns Still In Need Of Help After Flash Flooding

It's been just over a month since flash flooding tore through the Northern Panhandle leaving towns to still clean up after it to this day. Towns like Hundred and McMechen were some of the hardest hit towns from this summer's flash flood.

But other towns across Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties are still in need of help. After a meeting in Wetzel County Wednesday, they said they could still use some building supplies, cleaning supplies, and skilled laborers. The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is determined to help these citizens with what they need to rebuild their communities.

With disasters like Harvey receiving lots of national attention, they want to remind people that there are people in their neighborhood that need the help, too. George Smoulder, the Executive Director United Way Upper Ohio Valley, said, "We also want people in the upper Ohio Valley to recognize that there is still a lot of unmet aids that exist in Wetzel County and McMechen and Ohio County as well. We want people to recognize that because we're going to need to in order to try and rebuild those communities where they're really going to need the help."

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can donate to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. The Alumni Association has also set up a drop off location for any supplies in Hundred if you like to donate that way.