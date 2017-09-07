Wheeling Hospital Announces 24/7 Pediatric Care Service

On Thursday, Wheeling Hospital announced a new program that will be the first of its kind here in the Ohio Valley. They will now be offering 24-7 pediatrician provided care at their hospital. Most pediatricians follow typical business hours, but officials with Wheeling Hospital say they see a need here locally to expand that coverage.

Dr. Judy Romano, a Pediatrician & Medical Director of the Center for Pediatrics at Wheeling Hospital, said, "Children aren't sick during just business hours right? They're sick all day and all night. So we decided that we would expand our pediatric program to have what's called a pediatric Hospitalist, in house, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

One of the other benefits to the new service is being able to handle emergency surgery situations more effectively.