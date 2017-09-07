What Does Gov. Kasich's Invitation to 'Dreamers' Mean for Ohio Valley?

Ohio Governor John Kasich has spoken out against President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and has invited "dreamers" to move to Ohio.

But what does Governor Kasich's comments mean for the Ohio Valley?

"If the Dreamers want to go somewhere and live? Come to Ohio."

That's what Ohio Governor John Kasich recently said in reaction to President Trump's plan to reject all new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

But West Liberty Professor John Poffenbarger says Kasich's comments won't actually make much of a change.

"I don't think you're going to see a large number of people moving from other states into Ohio based on what he says. But I think politically, it's probably a very good move if you're John Kasich looking towards 2020," Poffenbarger said.

Ohio's estimated 4,400 Dreamers contribute about $250 million to the state's gross domestic product, and many are worried about losing that kind of impact.

Poffenbarger says while the announcement of ending DACA is controversial, it could also have a positive outcome.

"One of the things that's come out of it is a lot of talk on the Hill. So, essentially, what this could end up being is Trump's first legislative victory and getting a massive immigration policy through has been something that previous presidents haven't been able to do. But also Congress needs to deal with it on a state by state basis," said Poffenbarger.

Until then, Governor Kasich says the Dreamers are more than welcome to bring their talents to Ohio. Kasich believes they're productive U.S. citizens who contribute to society and the economy.

President Trump is giving Congress six months to craft a new policy, but many people think that is too long.