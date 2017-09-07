There And Back Again: Local Church Returns From Delivering Flood Supplies

Members from Follansbee Church of Christ returned from Texas on Wednesday, after raising and delivering supplies to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Church members said they drove 1,683 miles to deliver supplies to the El Campo Church of Christ in Texas, which is currently serving as a flood victim shelter.

Church members collected non-perishable foods, gloves, fans, and other items to support the people of El Campo.

In the end the Ohio Valley community and a few others raised over one-thousand dollars in cash donations and filled a 26-foot truck with supplies.

But when they arrived in Texas, church members said they were actually encouraged.

Follansbee Church Member Rob Greiner said the floodwaters had already receded and dozens of people were banding together and helping in any way they could.

"I was amazed at how well the communities have already come together. The relief efforts have started. There were no signs of water anymore. The waters had receded in this short time and I was just more impressed with the way everyone came together down there and was making a difference to support one another," Greiner said.



Now that all of the supplies have been delivered, church members said all they can do is pray.

Greiner believes this won't be the last time Follansbee Church of Christ does something like this though.

The experience was amazing and the Ohio Valley's help and support through the entire process was overwhelming.