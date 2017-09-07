Fire Muster Offers Up-Close Fire Engine Experience For Families

This weekend, folks from all over the area will have the opportunity to get a close-up look at some local fire engines.

The 12th Annual Panhandle Pumpers Society Fire Muster will take place at Heritage Port on Sunday.

The event is intended to honor firefighters and first responders both old and new. Firefighters use high-powered pumps and hoses to pump water from the river in what promises to be an impressive display.

Kids will have the chance to climb aboard the trucks and take their turn being a firefighter.

"This is a great event for kids. It's open to the public. It's free. We are encouraging anyone to come down to see the trucks. They will be pumping water out of the river and it should be pretty neat to watch," said Bob Heldreth with the Panhandle Pumpers Society.

The event will get underway around 9 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. It will be followed by a short parade through town.