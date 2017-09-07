'Meet and Greet the Safety Fleet' Scheduled for Saturday

A family-friendly event is scheduled this Saturday at Cabela's at The Highlands.

'Meet and Greet the Safety Fleet' is an interactive event that allows kids and their parents to see their favorite emergency response, military, and construction vehicles up close.

Participants can sit in their favorite vehicles, take pictures, and meet those who keep our communities safe.

"We really hope families take this opportunity to check things out to come up and say thank you, we even have the U.S. Army that's going to be on Saturday. So we're really excited and proud to have all these folks come together on their Saturday, to present something special for families here in our area," said Stacy Bishop, with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

There will also be giveaways, special character appearances, Travis Braden's racecar, and a landing of AirEvac's medical helicopter.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cabela's parking lot. It is completely free to participants.

