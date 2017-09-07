Wheeling Native Explains Hurricane Preps in Florida

A Wheeling native is seeing the impacts Irma is having on the people of Florida.

Mike Russell is a Wheeling man who moved to Cape Coral Florida in 2004 and he serves as the Fire Division Chief of Operations. He says although they are on the Gulf Coast, they are keeping their guard up and they're getting prepared.

They've seen an influx of people coming to Cape Coral from the Atlantic Coast and stores are having a hard time keeping basic essentials in stock. Gas stations in their area are also having a hard time keeping up with demand, "Depending on the module you look at, we could also see some significant and catastrophic damage from the storm and the storm is so big that if it does go to the East Coast, the West Coast anticipates significant weather from the storm," said Russell.

Officials in Cape Coral are urging people to make a plan and be prepared for the worst. Russell says they have started evacuations for the people living on the coastal islands, in mobile homes, or live aboard boats.