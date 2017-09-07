September is national "recovery month," and here in the Ohio Valley we know the devastation drugs and alcohol can cause all too well.

That's why the Community Impact Coalition hosted the a "Heroin Starts Here" Parent Town Hall meeting Thursday night at Wheeling Park High School. They say they're hoping this event will be a way for parents to ask experts from different fields questions about drug and alcohol abuse.

The expert panel consisted of law enforcement, school officials, and people from the medical field.

"We know that the heroin epidemic has ripped our area. We know that prescription drug abuse is a huge problem in our area. We really want to talk about, let's talk about where it starts, and where it starts is with marijuana use and underage drinking," said Community Impact Coalition Chair Person Claudia Raymer. "So, we really don't want alcohol and marijuana to get lost in the conversation especially when you talk about young people."

The Community Impact Coalition wanted the people in attendance to understand the long-term impact from underage alcohol and marijuana use. This was also a way for the parents to obtain factual information that they could then relay to their children.